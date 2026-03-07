Trisha in Politics? Vijay’s TVK Reportedly Plans Chennai Seat for Actress

Speculation is growing in Tamil Nadu political circles that actress Trisha Krishnan could enter politics through actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Reports suggest that the party may consider fielding her from a Chennai constituency in future elections.

The rumours surfaced after discussions among political observers about TVK’s strategy to attract urban voters and younger audiences. Analysts believe that bringing a popular celebrity like Trisha into the party could strengthen its presence in Chennai, where Vijay’s fan base is already strong.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Trisha or the TVK leadership about such a move. In fact, the actress has previously clarified that she prefers to stay away from politics and wants to be recognized only for her work in cinema.

Despite this clarification, the discussion continues because Vijay’s political party is still expanding its leadership and looking for recognizable public figures who can connect with voters. Political experts say that celebrities entering politics is not new in Tamil Nadu, where several actors have successfully transitioned into political careers.

For now, Trisha’s political entry remains speculation, but the conversation highlights how closely cinema and politics are linked in the state.