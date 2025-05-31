Tribanadhari Barbarik Theme Song Captivates, Sathyaraj Film Release Soon

"Tribanadhari Barbarik," a film featuring versatile actor Sathyaraj in the lead role, is generating significant buzz. This movie, which promises a fresh concept and storyline, is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner and presented by star director Maruthi. Mohan Srivatsa directed the film.

Songs released through Aditya Music have already resonated with audiences, and the previously unveiled glimpses and teasers have also garnered widespread appeal.

Post-production work on "Tribanadhari Barbarik" is now complete, and the team is actively preparing for its release.

Meanwhile, a theme song was launched, offering a hint at the film's core concept. The lyrical video provides a sneak peek into the narrative. Sanare penned the lyrics for this theme song, which was sung by Krishna Chaitanya, Sai Charan, Siva, Harsha Vardhan, Valli Gayatri, Sindhuja Srinivasan, Nada Priya, and Brunda. Aditya Iyengar lent his voice to the rap portions, and the music by Infusion Band is truly invigorating.

The song "Anaga Anaga Kathala" is already trending on YouTube. The film's cast includes Sathyaraj, Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N Simha, Saanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran. Reportedly, Udaya Bhanu's character, with its negative shades, is expected to add a compelling layer of interest to the movie.

The filmmakers are currently seeking a suitable release date and plan to announce it soon.