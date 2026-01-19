Top OTT Premieres to Watch This Week Jan 19 to 25 on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5

The upcoming week brings a power-packed slate of films, series, documentaries and animated features across major streaming platforms. From spine-chilling crime thrillers and heartfelt romantic dramas to high-stakes heists, sci-fi adventures and emotional finales—viewers have plenty to binge.

Below is your complete guide to all major OTT releases arriving between January 19 and January 25.

Major Highlights of the Week

Cheekatilo (January 23) – Prime Video

Sobhita Dhulipala headlines this gripping Telugu investigative thriller as Sandhya, a criminology grad and podcast host who looks into the mysterious death of her intern. Her search unravels a disturbing truth: a serial killer operating in Hyderabad for nearly twenty years. As she digs deeper using her podcast platform, she realizes she might become the killer’s next target.

Steal (January 21) – Prime Video

Sophie Turner stars in this intense British heist thriller as Zara, an unsuspecting employee trapped inside a high-security financial firm during a violent robbery. As armed thieves demand access to £4 billion in pension funds, Zara and her colleague Luke find themselves at the center of an elaborate conspiracy. Parallelly, DCI Rhys battles addiction while racing against time to untangle the crime.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (January 23) – JioHotstar

TVF’s latest drama brings an emotional retelling of India’s greatest scientific comeback—from the heartbreak of Chandrayaan-2 to the triumphant Chandrayaan-3 landing. With strong performances by Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran and Prakash Belawadi, the series focuses on the human struggle behind the mission and the unwavering belief that pushed ISRO scientists to rewrite history.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (January 19) – JioHotstar

Set 100 years before Game of Thrones, this lighter, adventurous prequel follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his mysterious young squire Egg—secretly Prince Aegon Targaryen. Expect tournaments, ancient secrets and political dangers in this six-episode fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin’s popular novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg.

WWE: Unreal Season 2 (January 20) – Netflix

The docu-series returns with unprecedented insider access into the build-up to SummerSlam 2025. This season covers Seth Rollins’ elaborate “fake injury plan,” R-Truth’s emotional comeback and the chaos of the WWE creative room. Essential viewing for wrestling fans.

Drops of God Season 2 (January 21) – Apple TV+

The International Emmy-winning series raises the stakes as estranged siblings Camille and Issei embark on a high-risk global journey to discover the origin of a mythical wine that even their father couldn’t trace. The story spans France, Japan and South America while uncovering buried rivalries and family secrets.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (January 21) – Netflix

Elizabeth Smart narrates her own tragic 2002 abduction and the nine months of captivity that followed. This 91-minute documentary features unseen footage, emotional family interviews and an intimate look at her survival and resilience.

Queer Eye Season 10 (January 21) – Netflix

Netflix bids farewell to its longest-running unscripted series with this emotional final season filmed in Washington D.C. The Fab Five—Antoni, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan—return for a heartfelt run celebrating the show’s seven-year legacy and 80+ life transformations across three countries.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (January 22) – Netflix

Shingo Yamashita’s first feature film reimagines the Japanese folktale of Princess Kaguya with a modern anime twist. The story follows Iroha, a teenager who discovers a rapidly aging celestial girl and helps her embark on a digital-age singing career, while shadowy forces attempt to take her back to the moon.

Finding Her Edge (January 22) – Netflix

Based on the YA novel, this teen drama explores the livelihoods of two figure-skating sisters fighting to save their family’s fading skating academy. With new partnerships, complicated romances and fake relationships for sponsorship, the eight-episode series offers sports drama with emotional depth.

Free Bert (January 22) – Netflix

Comedian Bert Kreischer stars in a fictionalized sitcom about trying to fit into an elite school community for his daughters while hiding his outrageous humor. Chaos, identity crises and laughable attempts at “normalcy” ensue.

Gustaakh Ishq (January 23) – JioHotstar

Manish Malhotra produces this nostalgic romance where Vijay Varma plays a young man striving to revive his father’s printing press while facing unexpected love in Punjab. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the poet’s daughter he falls for, forcing him to choose between dreams and devotion.

Tere Ishq Mein (January 23) – Netflix

Aanand L. Rai reunites with Dhanush for a deeply emotional romantic drama following decades of love, separation, marriage, tragedy and a painful wartime end. Kriti Sanon joins as Mukti, adding strong emotional layers to this intense narrative.

Mark (January 23) – JioHotstar

Kiccha Sudeep stars as Ajay Markandeyya, a suspended cop who stumbles upon a massive child abduction racket spreading across Karnataka. The thriller unfolds within 24 hours, filled with political tensions, emotional backstories and nonstop action.

Sirai (January 23) – ZEE5

This Tamil crime-court drama follows a seemingly routine prisoner transfer that slowly reveals deep-rooted injustices. Vikram Prabhu delivers a strong performance as a constable forced to confront moral questions during a life-changing journey.

It’s Not Like That (January 25) – Prime Video

This heartfelt drama follows two families—once inseparable—who now navigate life as single parents. As they attempt to rebuild themselves after grief and divorce, old bonds reignite, raising questions about love, faith and second chances.

NEW ADDITIONS (Not in Original List)

The Wild Robot (January 25) – Netflix

A visually stunning animated adventure about a robot stranded on an island who forms unexpected bonds with animals. Based on Peter Brown’s bestselling novel.

Outlaw Nights (January 24) – Prime Video

A stylish action series set in modern-day Mumbai, following a gang of vigilantes who go after financial criminals and corrupt power players.

The Last Letter (January 22) – SonyLIV

A romantic mystery drama where a woman discovers unsent letters belonging to her late husband, leading her to unravel a long-hidden love story.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 19, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities