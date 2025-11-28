Top Christmas Movies to Watch This Holiday Season!

As the holiday season approaches, many of us are looking for ways to get into the festive spirit. One great way to do so is by watching some classic Christmas movies that never go out of style. From heartwarming rom-coms to hilarious comedies, there's something for everyone on this list.

Romantic Favorites

The Holiday (2006) - A rom-com classic starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. It's a feel-good movie that's sure to put you in the mood for love and Christmas magic. Available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube.

I Believe in Santa (2022) - A gooey rom-com about a single, Christmas-hating writer who meets a charming potential partner. It's a hilarious and cheesy movie that's perfect for a fun night in. Available on Netflix.

Animated Delights

Klaus (2019) - A beautifully animated Christmas movie set in 19th-century Norway. It's a heartwarming story about a postman who becomes business partners with a toymaker, and it's become a staple in many households. Available on Netflix.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) - A musical adaptation of the classic Dickens novel, starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. It's a fun and family-friendly movie that's sure to delight both kids and adults. Available on Disney+.

Comedies to Laugh Out Loud

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) - A classic comedy about a family's disastrous Christmas vacation. It's a hilarious movie that's become a holiday tradition for many. Available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Jingle All The Way (1996) - A comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a dad who's determined to get his son the perfect Christmas gift. It's a fun and silly movie that's sure to put a smile on your face. Available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube.

A Christmas Story (1983) - A classic comedy about a young boy's quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. It's a funny and relatable movie that's sure to bring back memories. Available on Hulu and Disney+.

Action and Adventure

Die Hard (1988) - An action movie that's often debated as a Christmas classic. It's a thrilling movie that's sure to get your heart racing, and it's a great choice for a holiday party. Available on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu.

New Releases

The Baltimorons (2025) - A quirky rom-com about a struggling comedian who meets an unflappable older dentist, and they end up sharing a sweet Christmas Eve in Baltimore. It's a charming and funny movie that's worth checking out. Available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Hot Frosty (2024) - A fun and lighthearted Christmas movie that's perfect for the whole family. It's available on Netflix.

Other Classics

A Christmas Carol (1984) - A classic adaptation of the Dickens novel, starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. It's a heartwarming movie that's sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Available on Hulu, Disney+, and Plex.

8-Bit Christmas (2021) - A fun and nostalgic movie about a young boy's quest to get a Nintendo Entertainment System for Christmas. It's a great choice for families and gamers. Available on HBO Max.

Gremlins (1984) - A classic horror-comedy that's often shown during the holiday season. It's a fun and silly movie that's sure to entertain. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003) - A epic fantasy adventure that's perfect for a holiday marathon. It's a great choice for fans of fantasy and adventure movies. Available on HBO Max.

So grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up on the couch, and enjoy these classic Christmas movies!

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