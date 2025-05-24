Tollywood Theatres Bandh: Exhibitors, Distributors, Producers Meet in Film Chamber

A crucial meeting involving all sectors of the Telugu film industry has begun at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad.

Exhibitors are strongly demanding the implementation of the percentage-based revenue sharing system in theatres. They have warned that if this system is not enforced, they will shut down theatres across Telugu states starting June 1.

In response to this ultimatum, the Film Chamber has initiated discussions with producers and distributors to resolve the issue. Prominent industry figures like Dil Raju, D. Suresh Babu, Sunil Narang, Mythri Ravi Shankar, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, Sithara Naga Vamsi, Bellamkonda Suresh, Radha Mohan, Sravanthi Ravikishore, Bapineedu, A.M. Ratnam, and Sudhakar Reddy were present at the meeting.

The Telugu Film Chamber had already held separate meetings with both exhibitors and distributors in recent days.

Meanwhile, producers are expressing mixed views on the exhibitors’ demand and proposed theatre shutdown.