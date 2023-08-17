Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser Out: Ravi Teja Looks Intense in his First pan-India Film

Continuing the momentum around Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, the makers have released the teaser of the actor's first pan-India movie.

The teaser begins with a news report saying Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious thief from Stuartpuram, who was involved in various robbery incidents in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and other places in the country has managed to escape from Madras Central jail.

The teaser shows a few glimpses of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as an Intelligence Bureau officer and Murali Sharma as the Deputy Superintendent of Police. In the video, Sharma is shown narrating the bravery of Tiger Nageswara Rao. He is also heard speaking about the extraordinary political traits, military and sporting skills of the lead character and how he ended up as a criminal.

At the end of the teaser, the face of Ravi Teja character is revealed and Ravi Teja is shown doing stunts in the train episode. The period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a brave thief (Ravi Teja) of Stuartpuram will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Anupam Kher shared the first look of his character on his Instagram account and wrote this in the caption: ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five language film #TigerNageswaraRao!!! Jai Ho!”

