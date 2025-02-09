Thandel Box Office Day 2: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's Film Surpasses ₹40 Crore Mark

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest release, Thandel, is witnessing strong growth at the box office. After a solid opening, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial saw an upward trend on Day 2, collecting approximately ₹23 crore. This brings the total worldwide earnings to ₹41.20 crore in just two days.

On its opening day, Thandel earned ₹11.3 crore in Telugu, ₹12 lakh in Hindi, and ₹8 lakh in Tamil. The makers officially announced that the film grossed ₹21.27 crore worldwide on Friday. This marked the biggest opening of Chaitanya’s career, surpassing the first-day earnings of his 2021 film Love Story, which had collected around ₹10.50 crore.

Additionally, reports indicate that Thandel recorded the highest-ever pre-release theatrical business for Naga Chaitanya, making it one of his most significant career milestones. With positive word-of-mouth and strong audience reception, the film is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming days.