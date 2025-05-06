Thalapathy Vijay’s Bodyguard Draws Gun on Fan at Madurai Airport

Tense moments unfolded at Madurai Airport on Monday when a fan broke through security to approach Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president "Thalapathy" Vijay. The situation escalated quickly when one of Vijay’s bodyguards pulled out a gun and pointed it at the elderly fan, mistaking him for a threat.

The incident occurred while Vijay was returning from Kodaikanal after wrapping up a schedule for Jana Nayagan, his much-anticipated final film before he steps into politics full-time. A video of the episode has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Vijay arrives in a black car, flanked by a convoy, and is seen waving to an excited crowd of fans gathered outside the terminal. Amid the frenzy, an elderly man suddenly bypassed the security and got within arm’s reach of the actor. Reacting swiftly, a bodyguard drew his weapon and aimed it at the man, as others intervened and dragged the fan away. Vijay, seemingly unaware of the commotion behind him, continued walking into the terminal.

Later, when questioned by the media, the elderly fan said, “A gun was aimed at me for the protection of Thalapathy Vijay. But even if I had been shot at that moment, I would have happily taken it for my Thalapathy.”

This unexpected encounter has sparked discussions around celebrity security protocols and the devotion of fan culture in South India.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is slated for a grand Pongal release on January 9, 2026. The film features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj. Produced by KVN Productions, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

As Thalapathy Vijay prepares to bid farewell to cinema and enter the political arena, Jana Nayagan is expected to be a landmark moment in his career.