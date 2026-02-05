Telugu TV and Film Actress Jaya Vahini Dies After Battling Cancer

Tollywood supporting actress Jaya Vahini, also known as Padmakka, passed away on Wednesday evening (February 4, 2026), on World Cancer Day, after battling breast cancer for several months. Her death has triggered widespread grief and outrage on social media, with many netizens lamenting that she allegedly died due to lack of timely financial assistance.

Actress Karate Kalyani confirmed the news through an emotional social media post, stating that she had made every possible effort to save Vahini but was unsuccessful. “I tried my best to protect her life,” Kalyani wrote, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

A few days ago, Karate Kalyani had appealed on social media seeking financial help for Vahini’s treatment, stating that the medical expenses would range between ₹25 lakh and ₹35 lakh. She had shared PhonePe, Google Pay, and bank account details, urging people to donate to help the actress recover. However, it is alleged that adequate financial support did not reach Vahini in time.

According to Kalyani, Vahini was suffering from advanced breast cancer, and multiple organs had been affected. Doctors had estimated the cost of treatment at ₹25–35 lakh, an amount her family was unable to bear.

Vahini breathed her last on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment. Her last rites will be performed in her native place, Vijayanagaram.

Following her death, social media has been flooded with emotional posts from film fans and netizens, many expressing anguish that the actress allegedly lost her life solely due to financial constraints.

Who Was Jaya Vahini?

Born in Vijayanagaram, Vahini began her career with small roles and went on to act in several Telugu and Tamil films. She gained greater recognition on television than on the silver screen and was widely known by the name Jaya Vahini.

She was last seen in Police Vari Hechcharika. Vahini also received praise for playing the female lead in Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu, which starred Naresh and Vijayakrishna in key roles.

Karate Kalyani had repeatedly appealed for financial help over the past few months, requesting the public to support Vahini’s treatment. However, with no substantial assistance coming through at the critical time, the actress succumbed to the illness.

Her death has reignited debate on the lack of support systems for struggling artists in the film industry, with many netizens mourning that Vahini’s life might have been saved if help had arrived sooner.