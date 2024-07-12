Telugu Indian Idol Season 3: Vijay Deverakonda helps Transgenders

Renowned actor and philanthropist Vijay Deverakonda, through the The Deverakonda Foundation (TDF), has extended crucial support to the transgender community in Hyderabad during the challenging COVID-19 lockdown period. This initiative, driven by Deverakonda's commitment to humanitarian causes, has significantly impacted the lives of 18 individuals from the transgender community.

The assistance came to light when Sneha, a prominent transgender activist in Hyderabad, shared her heartfelt gratitude towards Vijay Deverakonda during a special appearance by the actor on Aha's Telugu Indian Idol 3. Sneha, who had approached Vijay Foundation seeking assistance due to a lack of means for herself and her community during the lockdown, recounted receiving a prompt response within just 16 minutes of reaching out to the foundation.

Not only did Vijay Deverakonda's foundation provide crucial support to Sneha and her immediate family, but it also extended its help to 18 members of the transgender community, addressing their essential needs during these testing times.