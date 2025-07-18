Tanvi The Great Movie Review: Anupam Kher's Film Lacks Freshness

Anupam Kher returns to directing after 23 years with Tanvi The Great, a heartfelt slice-of-life film. The movie marks the debut of his student, Shubhangi Dutt, and also features seasoned actors like Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami, and Pallavi Joshi. Before you book your tickets, here’s our review.

Story Overview

The film follows Tanvi Raina (played by Shubhangi Dutt), who loses her father, Captain Samar Pratap Raina (Karan Tacker), at a young age in a tragic incident. Now grown up, Tanvi struggles with memories due to her autism. Years later, she visits her grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), in Uttarakhand to train in music while her mother, Vidya (Pallavi Joshi), an autism specialist, heads to the U.S. for work.

Initially distant from her grandfather, whom she calls Col. Raina instead of ‘Dadu’, Tanvi slowly forms a bond with him. When she decides to join the Army—against his wishes—he ultimately supports her. What inspires Tanvi to take this path? And does she succeed? The film, which runs for over two and a half hours, tells the rest of the story.

What Works

Anupam Kher pours his heart into this project. The sincerity in the storytelling is evident, especially in the emotional scenes. Newcomer Shubhangi Dutt delivers a heartfelt performance. The film is clearly a personal tribute to Kher’s niece Tanvi, who lives with autism, and carries a strong message: “I am different, but not less.”

The intention is noble—to give a voice to those who are often misunderstood or overlooked. Performances from the main cast, especially Anupam, Shubhangi, Arvind Swami, and Jackie Shroff, are strong and sincere.

What Doesn’t Work

The problem is that the film tries to do too much. While earlier Bollywood films like Barfi, Taare Zameen Par, and Hichki handled similar themes with emotional depth, Tanvi The Great feels overloaded and preachy. The repeated dialogue about being “different but not less” is used so often that it loses impact and starts to feel forced.

Visually, the film is colorful and vibrant, but the storytelling lacks variety and energy. Emotional scenes feel exaggerated, and many parts of the movie seem added just for the sake of drama. As a result, it doesn’t flow smoothly or feel truly engaging.

Though it’s also a musical and tries to create a fairy-tale feel, the execution doesn’t quite work. The second half improves slightly, especially with the entry of Arvind Swami’s character, Major Srinivas, and Jackie Shroff’s balanced portrayal of Brigadier Joshi. But the film drags as it nears its 2-hour-30-minute runtime, and the predictable climax lacks surprise or freshness.

The Overall Feel

Just like his character is asked to smile more in the film but struggles to do so, Tanvi The Great tries to be uplifting but feels heavy and exhausting. It’s a sincere attempt with a powerful message, but the delivery doesn’t connect emotionally as it should. The film lacks the lightness and warmth needed to make it truly feel-good.

Despite strong acting from the cast, the film fails to leave a lasting impression. Even actors like Boman Irani and Karan Tacker don’t get enough material to shine.

Verdict

Tanvi The Great has its heart in the right place but struggles with storytelling. It lacks freshness, emotional spark, and smooth flow. Watch it only if you're interested in sincere performances and don’t mind a slow, emotionally heavy film.