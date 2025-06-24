Tamannaah's Ex Vijay Varma Dating Dangal Heroine Fatima, Couple Video Going Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Bollywood actor Vijay Varma made headlines for their much-talked-about relationship. At one point, reports even suggested that the couple was heading toward marriage, sending shockwaves through B-town. Their frequent public appearances only added fuel to the rumours.

However, it seems things didn’t go as expected. Vijay and Tamannaah reportedly parted ways, leaving fans surprised. Even during the promotions of Tamannaah’s Odela 2, she chose to remain silent on the topic. Still, Bollywood media continued to report that the relationship had ended.

The latest twist? Vijay Varma is now rumoured to be dating Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

An old video of the two is currently going viral on social media. In it, Fatima is seen hugging Vijay and giving him a quick peck on the cheek. The duo was also spotted on a lunch date, sparking strong speculation that they might already be in a relationship.

Social media is buzzing with reactions to this new link-up, though neither Vijay nor Fatima has confirmed anything publicly.

Interestingly, the two are also working together in the upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq. So, it remains to be seen whether this is a real-life romance or just a smart publicity move ahead of their film’s release.