Taapsee Pannu Buys Rs 4.33 Crore Luxury Apartment in Goregaon West, Mumbai

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu have made a high-profile investment in Mumbai’s real estate market, purchasing a ₹4.33 crore luxury apartment in the upscale Imperial Heights project located in Goregaon West.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Hindustan Times, the apartment spans 1,390 sq ft of carpet area and has a built-up area of 1,669 sq ft, along with two dedicated car parking spots. The sisters also paid ₹21.65 lakh in stamp duty, as per data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Imperial Heights is emerging as one of Mumbai’s most desirable addresses. From April 2024 to March 2025, the project recorded 47 transactions worth ₹168 crore, with an average rate of ₹32,170 per sq ft, according to data analyzed by Square Yards.

Goregaon West: A New Celebrity Magnet

Once a quiet suburb, Goregaon West is now a sought-after residential hotspot thanks to its excellent connectivity — via Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban rail network. The area is home to IT parks, high-street retail outlets, co-working spaces, malls, and a growing social infrastructure, making it a prime choice for luxury homebuyers.

Bollywood’s Real Estate Rush in 2025

The Pannu sisters' acquisition is part of a larger trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in Mumbai’s premium property segment.

Other notable purchases this year include:

Amrita Puri and family: ₹37 crore apartment at Lodha World Towers, Lower Parel (5,446 sq ft)

₹37 crore apartment at Lodha World Towers, Lower Parel (5,446 sq ft) Gauahar Khan: Three apartments worth ₹10.13 crore in Versova

Three apartments worth ₹10.13 crore in Versova Varun Dhawan and family: Two luxury properties in Juhu, worth a staggering ₹86.92 crore

In total, Bollywood real estate deals in 2025 have crossed ₹150 crore, reinforcing the city’s luxury housing market as a stable and lucrative investment avenue.

Expert Take

Real estate analysts suggest that this growing confidence among Bollywood stars is influencing the preferences of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) who view Mumbai as a hub for high-value, long-term investments.

While Taapsee Pannu and Shagun have yet to comment publicly on the transaction, their latest move adds to the growing trend of celebrity-led momentum in Mumbai’s prime real estate corridors.