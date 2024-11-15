Meenakshi Chaudhary to Marry Sushanth Anumolu: Real or Rumour?

Meenakshi Chaudhary, one of current Tollywood's busiest heroines, has been making headlines lately. With multiple films in her kitty, including "Matka" alongside Varun Tej, "Mechanic Rocky" with Vishwak Sen, and "Sankranthiki Vasthunnam" with Venkatesh, her career is on a roll.

However, Meenakshi is said to have been married to her Co-star from the debut film "Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu," Sushanth. According to reports, the two are supposed to get married soon with a traditional engagement ceremony.

Also read: Meenakshi Chaudhary's Chill Mode: Casual Vibes Only

Meenakshi's team promptly came out and said there was no truth to these rumours. Meenakshi shares a great bond of friendship with Sushanth, and their professional relationship has been widely discussed on social media. While Meenakshi's team has cleared the air, an official statement from the actress would put rest to speculation.

One celebrity who is always under the baser rumours is Meenakshi. Her case is not an exception in this matter. Since Meenakshi's career is doing great guns, it is a must to concentrate on her professional life rather than on personal activities.

Also read: November 15 OTT releases; Ma Nanna Superhero and Unstoppable by NBK!