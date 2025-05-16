SSMB29: Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Set to Welcome Chiyan Vikram?

The long-awaited team-up between superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary director SS Rajamouli has already begun with the shoot of the movie in top gear. KL Narayana is producing this untitled magnum opus on an enormous budget, which is now working under the title SSMB29. This epic is causing waves for its gigantic scale, adventurous storyline, and star-studded cast.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Malayalam heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran have already signed on for important roles. Now, new buzz from Kollywood suggests another thrilling addition: Tamil actor Vikram is said to be in negotiations to join the crew.

Industry insiders state that the talks with Vikram have been finalised, and his arrival on location is imminent. Although nothing has been officially announced, the fans are positive that an announcement will be made soon, considering a trend was followed for Prithviraj as well, who had first refused to be a part of it before being announced as a member of the cast.

The second shoot schedule of the movie will start between May and June, and a huge set is being prepared in Hyderabad. A high-octane action sequence will be canned in this segment, with the best Hollywood stunt directors overseeing the shoot. Buzz is that this sequence will be Vikram's grand introduction to the movie.

Interestingly, speculation regarding Vikram's involvement has been going on since last year. Vikram had answered politely then, stating, "Rajamouli and I remain in constant touch. I will definitely do a film with him one day, but until now, there have been no talks on the Mahesh Babu project."

Audiences are now making comparisons with Prithviraj's previous assertions, which were subsequently preceded by an official announcement. Vikram's name being back in the news has fuelled speculation to an all-time high.

If true, Vikram's inclusion will further mount the anticipation over SSMB29, which has been billed as one of Indian cinema's most ambitious productions.