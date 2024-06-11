Sonakshi Sinha and Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Started Living Together Before Marriage

The internet is buzzing with news of Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming marriage. According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on June 23. While details about their wedding have been circulating, it has also been reported that the two have been living together for nearly a year.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been living together for some time. A report published in Hindustan Times claims that the couple moved in together a while ago. They have the blessings of their families and plan to have an intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance. Sonakshi wants to keep the details of her wedding private until the event.

It is further reported that the couple's celebrations will take place at the popular South Mumbai eatery, Bastian. The source also shared that the couple had been planning to get married for a while but had been waiting for the elections to end, as Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, was engaged in political activities during that time.

Now that the elections are over and the actor has emerged victorious in the constituency, the couple's celebrations are expected to be even more joyful.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Their friendship blossomed, and they later worked together in a 2022 release, "Double XL." Although the two have often been seen together and their relationship has been the subject of much public speculation, they have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship status