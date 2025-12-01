Smriti Mandhana Wedding Call-Off: Palash Muchhal Spotted at Mumbai Airport With His Mother

Just days after the sudden postponement of his wedding with Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, music composer Palash Muchhal was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, December 1, 2025. The appearance comes amid ongoing curiosity surrounding the couple’s unexpected decision to call off their wedding plans.

Palash was seen arriving with his mother, keeping a low profile as photographers captured their exit from the terminal. While he did not respond to questions from the media, his calm demeanour hinted at an attempt to return to routine life following a highly publicised personal development.

Wedding Postponement That Sparked Discussions

The cricket and entertainment worlds were taken by surprise last week when news broke that the wedding between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal had been put on hold due to an “unexpected development.”

Earlier, Palash’s mother confirmed that the decision to pause the wedding was made by Palash himself, clarifying that there were no issues arising from Smriti’s side. The family had also stated that the postponement was not linked to any conflict or controversy, urging fans to respect their privacy.

The announcement drew widespread attention, particularly because the wedding preparations were reportedly in their final stages and invitations had been informally communicated.

Palash Steps Out After Maintaining Silence

This airport sighting marks one of the first public appearances of Palash Muchhal since the news of the postponement surfaced. Sources close to the family say he has been spending time with his mother, focusing on personal space and upcoming professional commitments.

Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, has remained focused on her cricketing duties, with the Indian team continuing its training and match schedules. She has not issued any public statement regarding the pause in the wedding plan.

Public Interest Still High

Both Smriti and Palash enjoy significant popularity in their respective fields, and their relationship had largely been kept private until the wedding news became public. Fans continue to watch closely for further updates, though both families have maintained that the situation is personal and deserves sensitivity.

More developments are expected in the coming weeks, but for now, Palash’s quiet appearance at the Mumbai airport signals a return to normalcy as he navigates the attention following the unexpected change in his wedding plans.