Sitaram Sitralu Trailer Out

The grand trailer launch of the movie Sitaram Sitralu took place today, with Akash Jagannath launching the trailer. The movie, which stars Lakshmana Murthy Ratana and Bramarambika Tutika in the lead roles, is set for release on the 30th of this month.



Produced by Raising Hands Productions, the film is directed by D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy, with Parthasarathy, D. Nagendra Reddy, and Krishna Chendra Vijayabattu serving as producers.

During the event, hero Akash Jagannath expressed his hope that the Telugu audience would embrace the film and propel it to success. He highlighted the significance of the Telugu audience in determining a movie's success and wished the best for the entire team.

The producers expressed their gratitude to everyone who worked on the film, acknowledging the hard work put in by the cast and crew. They also thanked director Maruthi for launching the trailer, and heroes Vishvak Sen and Sundeep Kishan for releasing two songs. Special thanks were given to Akash Jagannath for supporting the film by launching the trailer.

Heroine Bramarambika Tutika also expressed her gratitude towards Akash for his support at the trailer launch. She emphasized the team's hard work and urged the audience to watch the film and bless them with success.

Director D. Naga Sasidhar Reddy thanked director Maruthi, heroes Vishwak Sen, Sandeep Kishan, and Karthikeya for their ongoing support. He also thanked Akash Jagannath for attending the event. He shared that Sitaram Sitralu is an stress-relief movie, reminiscent of the classic films by Jandhyala, EVV Satyanarayana, and Relangi, and he is confident it will be a big success.

Hero Lakshmana Murthy Ratana compared the movie to a visit to a temple, stating that it brings a sense of calm and peace. He thanked the producers for believing in the new cast and crew and praised the story told by director Sasidhar, urging the audience to watch the movie and make it a success.