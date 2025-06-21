Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Aamir Khan's Film Feels Predictable and Emotionally Flat

Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, tries to deliver an inspirational story about a group of neurodiverse basketball players and their troubled coach, but it ends up being too predictable and lacks the emotional depth one would expect from such a theme.

The film follows a familiar underdog sports drama format with no major surprises in the storyline. Anyone who has seen films like Campeones (the Spanish original) or its Hollywood remake with Woody Harrelson will find Sitaare Zameen Par extremely formulaic. It offers nothing new in terms of plot or treatment.

Aamir Khan plays Gulshan, a hot-headed man forced to coach a team of specially-abled players after a drunk-driving incident. While the setup is full of potential, the writing doesn’t dig deep enough. Emotional moments feel surface-level and scripted, lacking the heart-touching impact of Aamir’s earlier classic Taare Zameen Par.

Yes, the performances by the ten debut actors playing neurodiverse characters are sincere and refreshing, and the film does deserve credit for authentic casting. But beyond that, the film struggles to rise above its good intentions. The screenplay follows a safe and familiar route, with every major turning point feeling predictable from miles away.

Even Aamir’s portrayal of the flawed coach feels like he's going through the motions. While his character is meant to grow and change, that arc isn’t explored with enough emotional weight. His interactions with his wife (Genelia Deshmukh) and mother (Dolly Ahluwalia) also feel routine.

Despite its big message about inclusion and understanding, the film never truly challenges the viewer or dives into the deeper complexities of the characters. Instead, it settles for feel-good moments and inspirational clichés.

In the end, Sitaare Zameen Par may be well-intentioned, but it doesn’t deliver the emotional punch or narrative freshness needed to make it memorable. It’s a film that plays it too safe, and in doing so, misses its chance to truly shine.