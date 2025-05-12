Single Box Office Collection: Sree Vishnu's Film Earns 16.3 Crore WW Gross in 3 Days

There’s no stopping Sree Vishnu’s Single. The wholesome comedy entertainer is on a dream run at the box office, drawing crowds in droves and raking big numbers every day. After a rock-solid Day 3, Single has raked in a total of 16.3 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, with Sunday alone bringing in a fantastic 5.1 crore.

The film is catching fire among family audiences and the youth alike, thanks to Sree Vishnu’s effortless comic timing, laugh-a-minute narrative, and relatable charm. With Single raking in impressive numbers over its opening weekend, Sree Vishnu once again proves why he’s one of the most bankable and marketable stars in the industry today.

In just the past 24 hours, 66K+ tickets were snapped up on BookMyShow, pushing its total ticket count past 2 lakh.

The buzz is electric, and it’s not just in India. Overseas numbers are surging too, with the film breezing past the $400K mark in the USA, and is heading towards half a million mark.

Directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, the film is showing no signs of slowing down. The movie is likely to rule the box office through the week. The 20-crore club is just around the corner. More importantly, Single raced into the profit zone across all territories during its first weekend, a remarkable box office triumph.