Shweta Menon Faces Legal Trouble Amid AMMA President Election Row

Actress Shweta Menon has landed in legal trouble after the Kochi Central Police registered a case against her on allegations of earning money through pornographic films. The FIR, filed under Section 67(a) of the Information Technology Act and the Obscenity Act, claims that lewd scenes from her films were circulated on social media.

The police action reportedly follows an order from the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court. The complaint was filed by public activist Martin Menachery, who alleged that several of Shweta Menon’s films contained obscene content.

The list of films cited in the complaint includes Rathinirvedam and Paleri Manikyam (both released after censor approval), a contraceptive condom advertisement featuring the actress, and Kalimannu, which depicted a childbirth scene.

Notably, the complaint comes at a politically sensitive time—Shweta Menon is currently contesting for the president’s post of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). This has sparked speculation over the timing of the case, given that some of the films in question were released many years ago.

Authorities are expected to investigate how and why such a complaint resurfaced now.