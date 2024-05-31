Shruti Haasan Slays Airport Fashion Goals

Actress Shruti Haasan turned heads with her fashionable airport look recently. She rocked a chic printed midi dress paired with a black leather jacket and matching boots.

The white cotton dress featured a floral and semi-traditional embroidered print. Haasan effortlessly combined elegance with an edgy vibe by layering the dress with a leather jacket.

Shruti, 37, is renowned for her distinctive and bold fashion sense. The "Salaar" star has carved a niche as a true style icon in the Indian film industry.

She confidently incorporates black hues and gothic elements into her red carpet, street, and airport looks. However, Haasan's fashion range goes beyond just one color palette – she pulls off any ensemble with ease.

Haasan's stylish yet comfortable airport outfits inspire fans worldwide. Her latest look exemplified her ability to blend trends seamlessly.

The fashionable airport appearance came after Haasan recently announced her breakup with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. She will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar 2'.