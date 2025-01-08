Shraddha Srinath about Daku Maharaaj: I Am Super Confident in Daku Maharaaj's Success

Q: You’ve been in the industry for over a decade, working with multiple stars across languages. What’s unique about Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Shraddha Srinath: Despite being in the industry for decades, Balakrishna sir remains curious and innocent in his approach. He genuinely listens to what the director wants to convey without any starry inhibitions. He surrenders himself completely to the director’s vision, which is very rare for a star of his stature.

Q: How did you feel when you were offered a role in Daaku Maharaaj?

Shraddha Srinath: The films I’ve done so far are mostly subtle, serious, or thrillers. But Daaku Maharaaj is different. Being part of a Balakrishna film means the entire world will be watching me. For me, it’s an opportunity to showcase my talent to a wider audience. It’s a do-or-die opportunity, and I am determined to give my best.

Q: Can you tell us about your character?

Shraddha Srinath: I play Nandini, a composed and soft-spoken yet courageous character. She knows when to speak and what to say. My role has a lot of emotional depth. Commercial cinema is often about looking pretty with limited scope for performance, but in this film, I got to do both. It was a challenging role, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Q: Did you have any reference points for your character?

Shraddha Srinath: Bobby garu had a clear vision of how my character should look on screen. We did extensive research and put a lot of effort into the look and costumes, down to details like nail polish.

Q: Do you believe Daaku Maharaaj will have an impact on your career?

Shraddha Srinath: I am super confident about this film. I truly believe it will have a very positive impact on my career.

Q: Did you dub for your role?

Shraddha Srinath: Yes, I dubbed for myself.

Q: How was your working experience with Balakrishna?

Shraddha Srinath: His energy surpasses all of ours combined. He’s so cool and asked me to call him “Bala” instead of “sir,” though I didn’t have the courage to do so. He jokes around on set, but when the camera rolls, he transforms into his character effortlessly.

Q: How does it feel to work with Sithara Entertainments again after Jersey?

Shraddha Srinath: I feel they have a lot of trust in me. They gave me one memorable film with Jersey, and I’m thrilled to be working with them again for Daaku Maharaaj. I look forward to being associated with them for more films. Their lineup is always exciting, with the perfect mix of content and entertainment.

Q: Tell us about your experience working with Bobby Kolli.

Shraddha Srinath: Bobby Kolli is extremely passionate and has an incredible understanding of acting. I often joke that I want to learn acting from him. Initially, I wasn’t sure if I could pull off this character, but I followed his instructions and trusted his vision. I’ll always be grateful to him for believing in me.