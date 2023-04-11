Shaakuntalam Will Transport You To A Magical World: Gunasekhar

Shaakuntalam is hitting the screens on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film's story starts with the birth of the titular character. Speaking about playing the character, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she heard about Shakuntala and Kalidasa's play Abhijnanasakuntalam for the first time when she was a child.

"It was a vague understanding back then. As a modern woman, I can relate to some of her traits. She is our history's first single parent. She is a loved character in our literature. She is beautiful and dignified in every single frame of our film," Sam said.

Gunasekhar's clear-cut vision encouraged Samatha to push the envelope. She submitted to her director's vision. The 'Kushi' actress also didn't watch any movies for reference. The 3D version, producer Neelima Guna and presenter Dil Raju expect, will transport the audience to a magical world.

Sam is confident that every time Allu Arha's Bharatha appears on the screen, the audience will have a smile on their faces.

