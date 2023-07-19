Hoshi from the K-Pop boy band, SEVENTEEN uploaded a picture on his Instagram story which proves that he is also a part of BTS ARMY. The picture showed an album copy of D-DAY signed by BTS’ Suga aka Agust D. The signed copy read: “To Hoshi from Agust D.”

On July 18, a member of SEVENTEEN, Hoshi shared his delight with the fans by uploading a picture of a signed album of Suga’s D-DAY. The caption of the picture read: “Thank you hyung!”

Recently, both the stars were seen in ‘Suchwita’, a talk show hosted by BTS’ Suga. Their friendship started as two extraordinary idols of the music industry. In the YouTube show, Hoshi talked about how happy he is to be on the show and that they (Suga and Hoshi) did not have any chance to speak before.

The show is titled ‘Schwita EP. 4 SUGA with Hoshi’ was uploaded on BANGTANTV. The show’s abbreviation is ‘getting tipsy with Suga’. On the show, Suga interacts with many idols about their career, music and experiences. This episode’s guest appeared to be SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi.

During the talk show with Suga, the idols shared their views on the K-Pop industry and what are challenges that are faced as a trainee. Additionally, Suga asked Hoshi about his journey and together they discussed SEVENTEEN's songs. Suga also talks about how the fans have helped them in each step they have taken and without their support it wouldn’t have been possible.

During the show, they ended up being good friends and as reported, after the show shoot came to an end, they went to SUGA’s studio. Both the stars spent quality time together and enjoyed talking about their experiences.

