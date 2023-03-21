Senior Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Death News Fake

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu character artist Kota Srinivasa Rao fell prey to a death hoax. Fake reports surfaced online that the actor was no more, which created panic among his friends and fans. Reacting to the news the actor was advised to respond to the fake news and he released a video on Tuesday clarifying that he was perfectly healthy and requested those spreading the rumours to stop it.

The 78-year-old actor who had stopped acting due to age and health reasons stated in the video that some social media channels had posted news about his death and his well-wishers were surprised to hear the news, and that he had received more than fifty phone calls enquiring about the news. He stated that they had advised him to respond to the fake news and personally release a video debunking the fake news. The actor urged fans and friends to not encourage such fake news. There are many ways to make money but indulging in such disreputable acts was not correct and he once again appealed to the public not to encourage or believe in such fake rumours as it involves the lives of people. He also wished everyone a very happy Ugadi at the onset of the video shared below.

Kota Srinivasa Rao is a versatile Telugu actor who also starred in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam movies. The actor who hails from Krishna district also served as the MLA from Vijayawada East in Andhra Pradesh, India from 1999 to 2004. The actor who acted in more than 750 had received nine state Nandi Awards in various categories as a villain, character actor, and supporting actor. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema by the government of India in 2015.

Sakshi Post wishes the veteran actor the best of health and strength and hopes he continues to regale the audience.