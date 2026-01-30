Sarvam Maya OTT Review: How is Nivin Pauly’s Film?

The Malayalam blockbuster Sarvam Maya has finally arrived on OTT and is now streaming on Hotstar, including a Telugu-dubbed version for regional audiences. After creating waves in theatres, the film is attracting new viewers on streaming platforms with its blend of comedy, emotion, and supernatural elements.

A Box Office Hit Now on OTT

Sarvam Maya marked Nivin Pauly’s big comeback after nearly ten years and turned into a massive commercial success. Made on a modest budget, the film went on to earn huge collections at the box office, proving that content-driven films can still dominate the charts. With its OTT release, the movie is expected to reach a wider audience across India.

Story: A Ghost with No Memory and a Fearful Hero

The film follows Prabhendu, a young man who does not believe in religion and dreams of becoming a musician. Circumstances force him to return to his hometown, where he reluctantly starts performing rituals to earn money. During one such incident, he encounters a female spirit who begins to follow him everywhere.

The ghost, later named Delulu, does not remember her identity or her past, making her character both mysterious and endearing. The story explores how this unusual bond changes Prabhendu’s life and uncovers the spirit’s forgotten past.

Horror Comedy with a Heart

Unlike typical horror films, Sarvam Maya focuses more on emotions and humour than fear. The ghost is portrayed as gentle and scared rather than terrifying, which gives the film a refreshing tone. Themes of love, trust, and companionship are woven throughout the narrative, making it relatable for audiences.

While the first half is fast-paced and entertaining, the second half slows down slightly. However, the emotional climax and Delulu’s backstory add depth and keep viewers engaged.

Performances That Stand Out

Nivin Pauly delivers a calm and grounded performance, while Riya Shibu steals the show as Delulu with her charming portrayal. Supporting actors contribute effectively, and the technical aspects, including background score and cinematography, enhance the film’s mood. The visuals beautifully showcase Kerala’s scenic landscapes.

Worth Watching on OTT

Sarvam Maya is not a typical horror film but a heartwarming supernatural drama with comedy and emotion. It is suitable for family viewing and is a perfect choice for a relaxed weekend watch on OTT.

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