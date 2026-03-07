Wife Sangeetha Files Fresh Petition Against Vijay Amid Divorce Case

A fresh development has emerged in the ongoing marital dispute involving Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has reportedly taken another legal step by filing a new petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court.

According to reports, Sangeetha has requested the court’s permission to continue living in Vijay’s residence until the ongoing divorce proceedings reach a conclusion. In her petition, she stated that she has a rightful share in the property located in Neelankarai, a well-known coastal area in Chennai.

She has reportedly informed the court that the Neelankarai house belongs to both of them and that she should be allowed to stay there until the legal process related to their separation is completed. Additionally, she requested permission to remain in the property at least until she finds and shifts to another residence.

The latest petition has drawn attention as the couple’s divorce case continues to be heard in court. Legal experts note that such requests are often made during matrimonial disputes when property rights and living arrangements are still under judicial consideration.

The court is expected to review the petition and decide whether Sangeetha can continue residing in the house until the final outcome of the divorce proceedings.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 7: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates