Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pickleball Moment with Raj Nidimoru Sparks Dating Rumors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been at the center of dating rumors with director Raj Nidimoru, and recent sightings of the two together at a Pickleball match have added fuel to the fire. The actress, who recently acquired the Chennai franchise for the World Pickleball League, shared pictures from a game on her social media, where she was seen cheering for her team alongside Raj. This sparked speculations about their relationship, with many fans interpreting the photos as an indirect confirmation of their connection.

Samantha and Raj have worked together on projects like The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, leading to further speculation about their bond. While the two have not publicly addressed the rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting any confirmation.

In her post, Samantha shared her thoughts on her first venture into sports, explaining how her perspective on competition has changed since getting involved with Pickleball. She admitted she had avoided sports in the past due to a fear of losing, but this new journey has helped her evolve. She expressed her excitement about owning the Chennai Super Champs franchise and the growth she has experienced as part of the league.

Samantha also praised her team for their hard work and determination, especially given the challenges they faced, including the absence of their top player. She thanked her teammates, including Raj and Himank, for their support and praised the well-organized tournament.

Previously, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but they separated in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later married Shobita Dhulipala in December 2024.