Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Relationship: Raj’s Ex Wife Karma Post Goes Viral

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru are currently the center of attention due to strong rumors about their relationship. The two have worked together on major web series like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Recently, they have been spotted together several times in public. A photo of Samantha leaning on Raj’s shoulder during a recent flight has gone viral, fueling the dating speculations further.

According to reports, Raj also played a key role as co-producer in Samantha’s recent project Shubham. Many believe their frequent collaborations and public appearances point toward a close bond, both professionally and personally.

Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De, a psychology graduate and scriptwriter. The couple tied the knot in 2015 but reportedly separated in 2022. Shhyamali has worked as an assistant director with well-known filmmakers like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj, and contributed as a creative consultant to films such as Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nodir Golpo. In a past interview, Raj mentioned that Shhyamali had often helped him with casting for his films.

In her recent Instagram stories, Shhyamali posted quotes that have attracted attention amid these rumors. One post read, “Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles,” while another said, “Create good karma. Help people and treat people fairly.” Though not directly naming anyone, many interpreted the posts as subtle responses to the news surrounding Raj and Samantha.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. After their divorce, he went on to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the relationship, their growing closeness and Shhyamali’s emotional posts have kept the topic trending across social media.