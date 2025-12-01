Samantha 38, Weds Raj Nidimoru, 50, Today, Dec 1, 2025 — Couple Has a 12-Year Age Gap

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot today, December 1, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The wedding ends months of speculation about their relationship, which had become a talking point on social media and among fans.

Samantha, who is 38 years old, and Raj, who recently turned 50, have a 12-year age difference. The two first worked together on the Family Man and the India chapter of Citadel, and their friendship gradually grew into a relationship.

The couple was earlier rumored to be dating after Samantha shared several warm, candid photos with Raj. Their posts often sparked discussions online about whether she had found love again after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya.

Raj Nidimoru, known for The Family Man Web-Series, was previously married to Shhyamali De. The two divorced in 2022. Despite viral assumptions, Raj does not have any children; the child he was once seen with was director Krishna DK’s daughter.

Over the past year, Samantha and Raj were reportedly looking for a home together, and sources suggested they were planning a long-term future. Today’s wedding confirms that the pair have officially taken the next step.

Samantha, who recently turned producer with her successful film Subham, has spoken openly about rebuilding her life and career. Her marriage to Raj marks a new beginning for both.

More details about their wedding ceremony are expected soon.