Saiyaraa Is Not a Copy of Korean Film, Says Writer Sankalp Sadana

Ahan Pandey's debut film Saiyaraa has emerged as a major box office success, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide. While the emotional drama has received praise from audiences and critics alike, it has also sparked controversy. Several social media users and film enthusiasts have accused the film of being a copy of the Korean classic A Moment to Remember.

Amid these plagiarism claims, the film’s writer Sankalp Sadana has issued a strong clarification. Dismissing the allegations, Sadana said that Saiyaraa is an original story and not inspired by any other film. He challenged critics to watch A Moment to Remember and judge for themselves whether there are any real similarities. “I urge people to see the Korean film and then decide. There is no question of copying,” he stated.

Despite the buzz surrounding the controversy, Saiyaraa continues to perform well in theatres, with audiences connecting deeply to its emotional core and Ahan Pandey’s heartfelt performance. The film marks a strong debut for Pandey and a significant milestone for Sadana as a writer.

As debates continue online, the makers remain confident in their creative integrity, standing by the originality of their film.