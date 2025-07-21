Saiyaara Dominates Box Office: Ahaan Panday's Film Eyes Rs 300 Crore

Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm, and early trends suggest the film is on track to make history with its fourth-day collection.

Despite a 20% reduction in ticket prices on Monday, Saiyaara’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, as the film is projected to bring in an astounding Rs 18.00 crore to Rs 20.00 crore. Early reports hint that this could even go higher, with the audience’s response remaining at a fever pitch.

Incredible hold despite reduced ticket prices

The impressive numbers are a testament to the film’s remarkable performance, especially considering the 20% drop in ticket prices. Saiyaara’s Monday footfall is expected to exceed that of Friday’s, marking one of the highest Monday collections for a non-holiday release in Indian cinema history.

The hold on Monday is extraordinary when compared to the weekend, with the film seeing more admissions despite lower rates, something rarely observed in high-performing films. If the Monday collections indeed match or even surpass Friday’s numbers, Saiyaara could soon join the ranks of the biggest blockbusters of all time. It is also set to outdo Kabir Singh's fourth-day collections, which stood at Rs 17.50 crore. This could propel the film toward the Rs 300 crore club, with some even speculating that it may reach the Rs 400 crore mark.

Strategic release and pricing

One key to Saiyaara’s success lies in its carefully planned release strategy. YRF (Yash Raj Films) didn’t opt for an oversized release or overly aggressive pricing, ensuring that the film reached the right audience at the right time. Even more notably, Saiyaara is continuing to offer discounted tickets on Tuesday, a strategy aimed at boosting admissions and keeping the momentum alive. Most other films with high box office numbers typically avoid discounted days at this stage, but Saiyaara is breaking the mold in the best way possible.

A historic achievement

The early numbers suggest that Saiyaara is on its way to becoming one of the top 5 launch films in the history of Indian cinema. With an expected four-day total of Rs 104 crore, the film has clearly struck a chord with audiences, and its future looks even brighter as it continues to dominate the box office.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Summary:

Friday: Rs 21.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 35.00 crore

Monday (Expected): Rs 19.00 crore

Total (4-Day Estimate): Rs 101.00 crore

Also read: Ahaan Panday's Rumored Girlfriend Shruti Chauhan: Movies, Modeling Career, Age, and More!