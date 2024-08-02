Review: Viraaji

'Viraaji' is helmed by Adhyanth Harsha. The thriller movie is produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla. Let's find out what the movie, which was released in theatres on August 2nd, 2024, is about.

Story:

The story takes place in an abandoned mental asylum where more than half a dozen strangers gather to witness an event. Even though the place looks ominously desolated, they don't grow suspicious about it. The event manager at the venue reads out a welcome note in which it is mentioned that the visitors have victimized others in the past. And it is time for them to pay for their unaccounted crimes. The lives of a police officer, a doctor, a photographer, a young couple, and a stand-up comic, among others, are at stake.

In comes Andy (Varun Sandesh), a hippie and cool chap who can't wait to roll a joint at the first opportunity. He is shocked to learn that he is going to be killed in the abandoned place.

Performances:

Varun Sandesh's performance is restrained. He doesn't reduce his character of a drug addict to a caricature. An inferior actor would have been over-the-top, but he brings his experience to the table.

Ravi Teja Nannimaala is slowly emerging as a reliable comedian. Viva Raghava needs to tone down his antics a bit. Balagam Jayaram looks volatile. Pramodini is teary and calm, as the case may be. Raghu Karumanchi and Kushalini Pulapa, who play an astrologer and a comic, respectively, are good.

Minus Points:

1. The twist should have been staged in a better fashion.