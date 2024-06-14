Review: Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha

'Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha', starring Priyatham Maanthini, Vijay Vikranth, Ananth Padmasola, Anjana Balaji and Ved, is helmed by Vamsi Jonnalagadda. The film has been released in theaters today.

Story:

Arjun (Priyatham Maanthini), a talented musician, leads a band with his friends. He dreams of joining a prestigious music orchestra, and his supportive father, Suresh (veteran artist Suresh), encourages him. When a band member calls it quits, Shruti (Anjana Balaji) steps in to help Arjun achieve his goal.

Suresh, yearning to see his son succeed as a musician, tragically passes away. The film beautifully portrays their father-son bond. Did Arjun fulfill his father's wish? Did he form a successful band and become the musician he aspired to be? That's what the rest of the film is about.

Performances:

Suresh's portrayal of a loving and supportive father is heart-touching. He is the heart and soul of the film alongside Priyatham Maanthini, who completely fits the bill. Vijay Vikrant brings warmth and humor to the role of Arjun's friend. Ajay and Posani Krishnamurali effectively support the narrative, while Anjana Balaji conveys emotions with depth.

It is awesome that the film doesn't have any artists who go over-board. Generally speaking, the characters in aspirational stories come with cliches and over-talking. In this film, the artists are measured. Posani Krishna Murali draws some laughs.

Technical Departments:

The film comes with the qualities of a good family entertainer. The music by Alberto Giurioli, an Italian musician, is sensible. The background score, which incorporates a variety of instruments throughout the film, adds to the feel-good, feather-light nature of the film.

Plus Points:

1. The storyline.

2. The sensible and warm dialogue.

3. The soothing background music.

4. The sophisticated treatment.

5. The climax.

Minus Points:

1. A few draggy scenes here and there, particularly in the first half and the climax.

Verdict:

The film is a youthful family entertainer with a strong father-son bond, offering an emotional experience.

Rating:2.75/5