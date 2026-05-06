RB Choudary Dies in Car Accident: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi and Others Pay Tribute

May 06, 2026, 08:28 IST
- Sakshi Post

Veteran film producer R. B. Choudary has passed away in a tragic car accident, leaving the South Indian film industry in deep shock. The accident happened on May 5, 2026, near Udaipur in Rajasthan. He was a well-known and respected producer who contributed to Tamil and Telugu cinema for many years.

R. B. Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played an important role in producing many successful movies. He was known for supporting new talent and delivering family-oriented films that connected with audiences.

After the news of his sudden death, many big stars like Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi expressed their sadness and paid tribute to him. They remembered his contribution to cinema and shared their condolences with his family.

His death is considered a huge loss to the film industry, as he helped shape many careers and produced several memorable films. His final rites are expected to be held in Chennai.


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