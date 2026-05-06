RB Choudary Dies in Car Accident: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi and Others Pay Tribute

Veteran film producer R. B. Choudary has passed away in a tragic car accident, leaving the South Indian film industry in deep shock. The accident happened on May 5, 2026, near Udaipur in Rajasthan. He was a well-known and respected producer who contributed to Tamil and Telugu cinema for many years.

R. B. Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played an important role in producing many successful movies. He was known for supporting new talent and delivering family-oriented films that connected with audiences.

After the news of his sudden death, many big stars like Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi expressed their sadness and paid tribute to him. They remembered his contribution to cinema and shared their condolences with his family.

His death is considered a huge loss to the film industry, as he helped shape many careers and produced several memorable films. His final rites are expected to be held in Chennai.

Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026

Deeply saddened to know that one of our most renowned producer, a thorough gentleman, #RBChoudhry Sir is not among us anymore. His untimely demise is shocking. Have done quite a number of films under his banner. He was one of the most respected member of the film fraternity.… pic.twitter.com/1O9ffh2QKi — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 5, 2026

Saddened beyond words to hear about the tragic passing of R.B. Choudary garu. We shared a deep personal bond over many years and I was fortunate to be associated with Super Good Films for Suryavamsam, Raja, Seenu and Sankranti. His passion and invaluable contributions to cinema… pic.twitter.com/g9MYMWznJt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 5, 2026

శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026