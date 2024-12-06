Rashmika Watches Pushpa with Vijay Deverakonda Family

Rashmika Mandanna, who captivated audiences with her portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule, recently added fuel to ongoing relationship rumors with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress was spotted at a Hyderabad theatre to watch her latest film, accompanied by Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Devarakonda Madhavi, and brother, Anand Deverakonda. However, Vijay himself was notably absent from the scene.

Dressed casually in a sweatshirt and pants, Rashmika's appearance alongside Vijay's family reignited speculations about the celebrity couple's rumored relationship. Fans and netizens quickly took to social media to discuss whether wedding bells might be on the horizon for the duo. Rashmika recently hinted at the relationship during a public interaction, saying, “It is known by everybody,” leaving fans even more curious about their status.

Meanwhile, Rashmika’s performance in Pushpa: The Rule is earning widespread acclaim. Netizens are showering praise on her portrayal of Srivalli, with many calling her performance award-worthy. Some even suggest she deserves a National Award for her exceptional acting in the film, which continues to dominate box offices across the country.

As fans eagerly discuss both her professional success and personal life, Rashmika remains the center of attention, solidifying her position as one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema today.

