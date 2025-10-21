Rashmika Mandanna on Breakup: It’s More Painful for Girls

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently filming for the upcoming movie The Girlfriend, recently shared her opinion on breakups in relationships. In her opinion, when a relationship breaks down, girls go through more emotional hurt than boys.

The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, stars Rashmika in the central role, supported by Deekshit Shetty. The movie is set to be released on November 7, 2025, and has already created a buzz amongst fans.

In a recent interaction, Rashmika spoke about a few things regarding her character and plot. In the course of conversation about relationships, she gave her personal take that break-ups impact women more emotionally, both due to emotional investment and societal pressures.

The movie, an intermix of romance and drama, teases the prominence of modern-day relationship dynamics, with Rashmika in the lead role, bringing along her quintessential charm and reality. The audience eagerly waits for the release to get an idea of how the narrative unravels and her character tackles love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The Girlfriend has the potential to connect with viewers, especially the young generation, who understand the experience of modern-day relationships and emotional processes.

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