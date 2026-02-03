Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Choose to Keep Wedding Hype Low

The wedding buzz surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is gradually taking shape, but in a notably quiet manner. According to industry sources, the couple is likely to tie the knot on February 28, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 3.

Unlike most high-profile celebrity weddings, there have been no official announcements, teaser posts, or social media build-up. Insiders reveal that the duo has consciously chosen to keep the period between their engagement and wedding strictly private.

The couple reportedly wants to steer clear of unnecessary speculation and media frenzy, preferring to focus on intimate moments with close family members rather than public attention. Maintaining a low profile appears to be a deliberate decision aimed at preserving calm and privacy.

This quiet approach is also believed to be influenced by Rashmika Mandanna’s past experience. Nearly a decade ago, her engagement to actor Rakshit Shetty in 2016 ended before marriage, becoming a widely discussed topic at the time.

Having lived through that intense public scrutiny, the couple is said to be prioritising discretion and personal space this time, choosing silence over spotlight until the wedding celebrations are complete.