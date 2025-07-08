Rashmika Gives Sweet Shoutout to Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom Promo: VD Calls Her Rushiee

Vijay Deverakonda’s new film Kingdom was earlier set to release on May 30, 2025. Now, it will hit theatres on July 31, 2025. Yesterday, the actor shared the film’s teaser, and his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna gave him a sweet shoutout.

What Happened:

Rashmika Mandanna, who is said to be dating Vijay, reacted to the teaser on Instagram. She wrote, “This man always... Always comes up with something mental! So proud.”

Vijay re-shared her story and replied with a cute “Rushiee.”

Rashmika later posted another story saying, “Damn!! So good! All the best @vijaydeverakonda! Let's prep for the celebration now.”

Fans React:

Fans quickly jumped in with comments like:

“When are you getting married to VD?”

“Marriage announcement when?”

“Rashu, you are so sweet.”

“When are you guys making it official?”

About Vijay and Rashmika Relationship:

Dating rumours started in January 2023 after the two were reportedly on a holiday in the Maldives.

Rashmika also watched Pushpa 2 with Vijay’s family.

They’ve been seen together at several public events.

However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed the relationship.

The two have previously acted together in popular films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where fans loved their on-screen chemistry.