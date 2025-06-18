National crush Rashmika Mandanna is back in the headlines, this time not just for her much-anticipated film Kuberaa, but also for renewed speculation about her personal life, particularly her close bond with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa features a stellar cast including Dhanush and Nagarjuna, and is slated for a grand theatrical release this Friday. With its intriguing storyline, powerhouse performances, and an ensemble cast, the film has already generated significant buzz across the industry.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Together Late Night in Mumbai

Amid the professional excitement, Rashmika’s off-screen life is also drawing attention. Dating rumours between Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have been doing the rounds for years, but the duo has always chosen to remain tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying their relationship. This silence only adds fuel to the ever-burning curiosity among fans.

The speculation reignited after a recent viral video surfaced showing Rashmika and Vijay exiting Mumbai airport together late last night. The two stars, donning masks, were spotted by paparazzi as they left the premises in the same car. Social media quickly went into a frenzy, with pictures and videos spreading like wildfire and fans speculating once again about the nature of their relationship.

Despite numerous public appearances and vacations together, the duo continues to maintain a carefully crafted silence, keeping fans guessing and conversations alive.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna continues her winning streak with a packed slate of upcoming projects, including Thama, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and several others, firmly establishing herself as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema. Vijay Deverakonda is also gearing up for his upcoming film Kingdom, which promises to showcase the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.