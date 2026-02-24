Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding: Guest List, Food and Venue Details

The wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talked-about events in Indian entertainment this year, with fans coining the term The Wedding of VIROSH and following every detail closely. The ceremony is scheduled for February 26, 2026, at the secluded luxury resort ITC Mementos Udaipur in the Aravalli Hills, where privacy and personalization are top priorities for the couple and their families.

Celebration Highlights

The three-day wedding festivities began on February 24, starting with a Mehndi and Sangeet celebration attended by family members and close friends. A Haldi ceremony followed on February 25, while the main wedding rites are scheduled for February 26. The guest list remains intentionally limited to roughly 100 invitees to preserve an intimate atmosphere.

Gourmet Food & Elegant Experiences

Food plays a major role in the celebrations, with reports confirming a custom-curated Japanese cuisine spread as one of the dining highlights. Guests have been treated to beautifully styled tables laden with delicate floral décor and bespoke menu cards, blending global tastes with warm hospitality. Other reports indicate that the couple may also feature traditional elements like South Indian meals served on banana leaves alongside coconut water to honour their cultural roots.

Privacy and Security Measures

Given the high profile of the event, stringent privacy protocols are in place. A strict no drone zone has been enforced around the hilltop resort, while the no-phone policy and non-disclosure agreements for vendors aim to protect the sanctity of the ceremony. Security arrangements have been beefed up from Maharana Pratap Airport to the resort entrance as guests arrive.

Reception and Beyond

Although the Udaipur wedding remains a private family affair, a grand reception has been planned in Hyderabad on March 4, where prominent figures from the South Indian film industry and selected guests from Bollywood are expected to attend, allowing fans and friends to celebrate the union of one of Tollywood’s favourite couples.