Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s Royal Wedding Looks: Antique Gold Embroidery, Traditional Jewelry, and Regal Elegance

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, one of South Indian cinema’s most adored couples, officially tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava traditions, with a special focus on heritage-inspired décor, couture fashion, and meticulous attention to cultural rituals.

The Regal Outfits by Anamika Khanna

The couple made a bold and elegant fashion statement by choosing Anamika Khanna to design their wedding ensembles. Rashmika Mandanna wore a rust-orange silk saree embroidered with antique gold temple motifs, a design that highlighted both craftsmanship and spiritual symbolism. The sari featured intricate zari work and delicate embellishments reminiscent of temple architecture, giving her a divine, regal look.

Complementing the ensemble, Rashmika’s jewelry was a spectacle on its own. She donned a multi-layered temple-style necklace, paired with heavy jhumkas, bangles, and intricate hand ornaments. The jewelry incorporated motifs of deities, floral patterns, and peacocks, evoking traditional Indian bridal grandeur. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup emphasized natural tones, letting the saree and jewelry remain the focal point.

Vijay Deverakonda matched her grandeur with a classic ivory dhoti and vermillion angavastram, also detailed with temple-inspired embroidery. His attire featured forest and deity motifs in gold, combining a modern cut with traditional aesthetics. He accessorized with bold gold necklaces, rings, ear studs, and a handcuff, reinforcing the royal and ceremonial theme of the wedding. Together, the couple exuded a “God and goddess energy”, which quickly became a talking point on social media.

Wedding Celebrations and Rituals

The wedding ceremony adhered to traditional rituals, starting with pre-wedding pujas and private family ceremonies. The main day featured a Kodava-style ritual for Rashmika and a Telugu-style ceremony for Vijay, blending the customs of both families seamlessly. The décor showcased royal palatial elements, with shades of gold, red, and orange dominating, echoing the couple’s couture color palette.

A notable moment was when the couple’s teams distributed sweets to the media and paparazzi outside the venue, including kaju barfi boxes featuring the bride’s photograph. This gesture of gratitude reflected their thoughtful personalities and added warmth to the celebrations.

Fashion and Social Media Buzz

The wedding instantly captured global attention as fans and fashion enthusiasts shared photos and videos on Instagram, Twitter, and X (formerly Twitter). The combination of heritage couture, temple-inspired jewelry, and carefully curated décor set new standards for celebrity weddings in India. Media outlets praised the elegance, cultural authenticity, and attention to detail in every aspect of the event.

Legacy and Cultural Significance

By blending Telugu and Kodava traditions, the wedding not only celebrated the couple’s union but also paid homage to Indian heritage. Every design element, from the saree motifs to the groom’s angavastram embroidery, reflected centuries of artistry and craftsmanship. The wedding was a masterclass in combining modern fashion with timeless tradition, offering inspiration for future celebrity weddings.

Fan Reactions

Fans flooded social media with messages of love, admiration, and excitement. The couple’s wedding photos quickly went viral, with hashtags like #ViroshWedding, #RashmikaVijayWedding, and #AnamikaKhannaBride trending across platforms. Viewers lauded not only the glamour but also the thoughtfulness, from sweets distribution to cultural symbolism in attire and décor.

Conclusion

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur wedding will be remembered not just as a celebrity spectacle but as a celebration of culture, artistry, and elegance. From their meticulously designed couture outfits to meaningful wedding rituals and social gestures, every detail underscored their commitment to tradition and style. The wedding has set a new benchmark for Indian celebrity weddings, inspiring fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.