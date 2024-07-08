Ranveer Singh's project is on pause for now!: Director Shankar

Currently, Vikram actor Kamal Haasan is busy with his film 'Indian 2' sequel of 'Indian.' Director Shankar is also busy promoting his film with Kamal Haasan by completing interviews on national media. Earlier, Shankar expressed his excitement to the fans about his future project with Ranveer Singh. However, reports show that the movie is currently on pause.

The director explained, "Actually, we planned to do Aparichith in Hindi. But, after the announcement, we witnessed a lot of big films coming up on the celluloid. Hence, my producer wants me to do something bigger than Aparichith. Right now, it is no hold." His statement clarified the speculations running around.

Shankar further elaborated on this situation by stating: "So, after the release of these two films (Indian Two and Gamechanger), we will decide how to proceed." The director is currently focusing on his movies that are ready to hit the screens.

Amidst the news, 'Indian 2' is all set for its grand release in theatres this Friday.

