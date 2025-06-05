Rana Speaks on Kamal Haasan’s Kannada Controversy During Rana Naidu Season 2 Promotions

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has landed in hot water following his controversial statement claiming that "Kannada originated from Tamil." The remark has ignited a political and cultural storm in Karnataka, with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) promptly imposing a ban on the release of his upcoming film Thug Life, citing an insult to the Kannada language.

Despite the backlash, Kamal Haasan remained firm on his stance and moved the court seeking permission to release the film in Karnataka. However, the court criticized the actor, questioning the basis of his claim and stating that offering a mere apology wouldn’t suffice.

Unfazed by the legal and public criticism, Kamal declared that he would not release the film in Karnataka — a bold move that only fueled the controversy further.

The issue resurfaced during the promotions of Netflix’s Rana Naidu Season 2, where actor Rana Daggubati addressed the ongoing row. Reflecting on the impact of social media, Rana said, “Today, every opinion expressed turns controversial. Earlier, there weren’t platforms like this. Now, everything is politicized.”

Rana Naidu Season 2, featuring Rana Daggubati alongside Victory Venkatesh, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 13.