Rana Naidu Season 2 Trailer: Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati's Bold Series Streams June 13

The trailer of the most-awaited web series Rana Naidu Season 2 has just been released. The show stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. It's based on the American crime drama series Ray Donovan. This is a sequel to the Rana Naidu series that was released last year. Since the first part received a great response, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel.

The series will start streaming on Netflix from June 13, and it will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Venkatesh shines in the role of Naga Naidu, playing a powerful man who will go to any length for his family. While the first part was criticized for its bold content, the makers have toned it down in this sequel.

Even in the Season 2 trailer, such scenes are notably absent. We have to wait and see whether the actual series boasts such bold content or not. Also how this series fares need to be seen.