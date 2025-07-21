Ram Charan's Peddi Movie Look: Unbelievable Transformation Leaves Fans Awestruck

Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned for his highly ambitious and eagerly awaited project, Peddi. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film is presented by top production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Mounted on a grand scale, Peddi has already sparked tremendous buzz nationwide, thanks to its striking promotional material. The recently released glimpse, in particular, has ignited excitement across all languages.

The film is now set to enter a pivotal and lengthy shooting schedule starting tomorrow. Ahead of this crucial phase, Ram Charan has been pushing himself to the limit, undergoing a rigorous physical transformation to match the raw intensity of his character. A recent image from his gym session shows the actor in beast mode—donning a rugged beard, slicked-back hair, and a chiseled, imposing frame built through sheer discipline and dedication.

This transformation goes beyond just looks; it’s a reflection of Charan’s deep commitment to the role. He’s completely immersed in embodying a powerful new avatar that promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Peddi is slated for a grand release on March 27, 2026, to coincide with Ram Charan’s birthday, further fueling fan anticipation. Industry insiders are already calling it one of the most ambitious ventures of his career, and his intense prep signals a performance that could be both physically and emotionally powerful.

The film also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, whose first look was unveiled recently on his birthday. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while seasoned actors Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma take on significant supporting roles.

Cinematography is being handled by the acclaimed R Rathnavelu, while music is composed by none other than Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is on board to shape the final cut.

With the film racing toward its March 2026 release, the excitement around Peddi continues to escalate, promising a cinematic experience that matches its epic scale.

Also read: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s Birthday Special Photos