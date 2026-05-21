Ram Charan Skips, Pawan Kalyan Attend Chiru–Bobby Film Pooja

The grand launch ceremony of Mega 158 was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the presence of the film’s core team and members of the Mega family. Megastar Chiranjeevi, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, director Bobby Kolli and the film’s team attended the event amid much fanfare.

Though there was strong buzz around his presence, Ram Charan could not attend the ceremony.

Pawan Kalyan officially launched the project by giving the ceremonial clap, creating huge excitement among Mega fans and industry circles. Produced by KVN Productions, the project has already generated massive expectations as Chiranjeevi reunites with Bobby Kolli after the blockbuster success of Waltair Veerayya.

The film, tentatively titled Mega 158, is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, with more details about the cast and crew likely to be announced soon.