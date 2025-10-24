Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Song Shoot In Sri Lanka

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated rural action drama Peddi is progressing at jet speed, with production works taking place as per schedule. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is being mounted on a grand scale with immense ambition.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and other team members have jetted off to Sri Lanka for the next shooting schedule to begin tomorrow. The shoot will take place amidst the picturesque locales of the island nation, where the team will be filming a beautiful song featuring the lead pair- Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Academy Award-winning maestro AR Rahman is composing the music for the film.

Peddi is a prestigious project for Buchi Babu Sana, who is set to present Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar with multiple distinct looks. On his part, Ram Charan is displaying immense dedication, undergoing various makeovers and performing high-octane stunts.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a powerful role, while Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma are also part of the prominent cast.

A team of highly skilled technicians is working on the film. R. Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing.

Peddi is slated for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.