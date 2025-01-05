Ram Charan Grows Humbler with Success: Pawan Kalyan

Ram Charan teamed up with renowned filmmaker Shankar for the high-budget political action-drama Game Changer. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in it. The film was presented by Smt. Anita and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.

Game Changer is slated for a worldwide release on January 10. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Rajahmundry on January 4. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attended the event as the chief guest. The state's cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Vasu, Bathula Balaram, Kolikapudi Srinivas, MLC Hari Prasad, and KUDA chairman Thummala Babu graced the event with their precious presence.

The film's cast and crew, including Global Star Ram Charan, director Shankar, producers Dil Raju and Sirish, music director Thaman, lyricists Ramajogaiah Sastry, Ananta Sriram, Kasarla Shyam, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, actors Naveen Chandra, Anjali, Srikanth, Pruthvi and Racha Ravi graced the event. The other guests include director Sujeeth and producer Hanshitha.

Speaking at the event, Pawan Kalyan said, "My warm greetings to everyone who attended this Game Changer's event. Greetings to everyone who is watching the event on various mediums. Greetings to Pawan Kalyan fans too (smiles). We cannot forget our film industry's pillars like Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu, Dadasaheb Phalke, Satyajit Ray, and Raj Kapoor. We cannot forget the pride of Telugu cinema NT Rama Rao garu, ANR garu, BN Reddy garu, and Ramabrahmam garu. If there is Pawan Kalyan or Ram Charan today, it is Chiranjeevi garu. You might call me Kalyan Babu or OG or Deputy CM, but Chiranjeevi garu was the one who is the reason behind all this. We are able to hold this event here only because of the support of honorable Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu. I also thank Home Minister Anita garu, the state DGP, and the entire district force who were relentlessly working over the last four days to organize this event. My greetings to the ministers and MLAs who attended this event. I watched Shankar garu's Gentleman in Chennai. I watched his Premikudu along with my grandmother. He makes films with a strong social message. Today, people like Ram Charan garu, Rajamouli garu, and Jr NTR garu took Indian cinema to a global level. A few Southern directors were the foundation of this success. Shankar garu is one among them. Telugu people owned Shankar garu's films. I always wanted to see him make a straight Telugu film. I feel happy that he is now debuting with Game Changer. Coming to Dil Raju garu, he distributed my Tholi Prema. When I was in trouble, he gave me Vakeel Saab. In fact, he was an engine that helped to run the Jana Sena party. Our family members are the devotees of Lord Hanuman. When Chiranjeevi garu had a son, our father thought a lot and named him Ram Charan. It means the one who serves at Lord Rama's feet, i.e., Lord Hanuman. No matter how strong he is, he remains calm and loyal. Charan is such a personality. Chiranjeevi garu is like a father figure to me. I am not Ram Charan's uncle, but he is like my younger brother. I thought he would win an award for his film Rangasthalam. Even though he was not born or raised in the Godavari region, he performed that role with utmost perfection. While the father is Mega Star, the son became the Global Star. With perseverance and hard work, one can reach the level of a Mega Star. I am here because of the hard work of Chiranjeevi garu. Back then, he used to come back home tired after his shoots. I used to be at home at that time. Whenever he comes back, I used to remove his shoes and socks and clean his legs. We never thought ill of any actors. Our father taught us to believe in 'Sarvejana Sukhinobhavanthu.' We pray for everyone's well-being. I feel jealous of Charan's horse-riding skills. I don't know horse riding. Despite telling the fact, I was given a horse-riding scene in Gabbar Singh. I went to the horse and fed it with a carrot. It later made me travel safely during the shoot. Charan is not like that. He is a trained horse rider. I watched Game Changer's trailer, and I liked it. The film packs a strong social message. Everyone who attended the event should go back home safely. We would be hurt if something happens to you. Ticket rates depend on demand and supply. Telugu film standards have increased. There is a GST on every ticket. The government earns through ticket sales. People from all industries are uniting to make films. Instead of following Hollywood films, we should make films with our roots. Even NT Rama Rao garu never showed partiality towards anyone. Chandrababu Naidu garu has also been supportive of the growth of the film industry. I feel satisfied when I watch Shankar garu's films like Oke Okkadu and Shivaji. There is right and wrong in films. It depends on people what they take. I hope that apart from entertaining films, thought-provoking films will also get released. I hope that films teaching values should come a lot in the future. On behalf of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate Ram Charan garu, Shankar garu, Dil Raju garu, and Sirish garu. SJ Suryah garu is a great director. He is also a great actor too. He always used to express his desire for acting. He is now impressing everyone with his acting. I wish all the best to Game Changer. I hope it kickstarts the New Year by breaking all records at the box office. Ram Charan lived in the roles of Magadheera and Alluri Seetharama Raju. He is a good friend of all heroes in the film industry. He performs Ayyappa Deeksha and Hanuman Deeksha for at least 100 days in a year. He says he tries to keep arrogance at bay by performing deeksha. Even if he goes as far as the Oscars, he remains grounded. If he’s dressed up, he’ll appear in a suit; otherwise, you’ll see him wearing an Ayyappa mala and barefoot. Ram Charan is our treasure, like a younger brother to me. The more he grows, the more humble he becomes. I bless him not just as an uncle but also as an elder brother, wishing for incredible success."

The film's lead hero, Ram Charan said, "I witnessed a sea of people when Pawan Kalyan garu did a rally on the Rajahmundry bridge for the first time. Now, once again, I see such a sea of people. I thank Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan garu for attending this event. I might be the Game Changer in the film, but he is the real game-changer in Indian politics. I think Shankar garu wrote this story by seeing people like Pawan Kalyan garu. I will speak more at another instance. Forgive me for now."

Director Shankar stated, "I thank Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan garu for attending this Game Changer's event. I met him once to invite him to my daughter's wedding. He received me so well and talked to me so warmly. Within a few minutes of meeting him, I started admiring him. I never made a straight Telugu film in all these years of my career, yet you received me so well. That’s why I decided to do a film in Telugu. I thank Dil Raju garu and Ram Charan garu for giving me this opportunity. We shot the film in Telugu locations. The film is about a war between a minister and a collector. The hero's flashback episode is a major highlight. Ram Charan garu lived in that role. Every actor, including Kiara Advani garu, Anjali garu, Srikanth garu, Naveen Chandra garu, and SJ Suryah garu, performed exceptionally well. Thaman composed great music. I thank the entire team for supporting me."

Producer Dil Raju said, "I thank Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan garu for attending this event. When Shankar garu narrated this story, I was reminded of various instances that happened in our state. Ram Charan garu played three different shades of characters in this movie. His performance is going to be epic. Thaman gave great music. I thank the AP government for issuing a GO to increase ticket rates for Sankranthi movie releases. Our film is arriving on January 10. I hope it will be a great success."

